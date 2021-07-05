MPSC vacant posts to be filled by July end, recruitment process fast-tracked: Ajit Pawar

Terming as unfortunate the death of an MPSC aspirant from Pune, Pawar said the government has taken the matter seriously. (File Photo)

Vacant posts of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) would be filled up by July 31 and the commission’s recruitment process will be fast-tracked to provide justice to the aspirants, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced in the state legislative assembly Monday.

The MPSC plays an important role in the examinations and interviews conducted by the state government for the recruitment of staff. Four posts in the six-member body are currently vacant.

Terming as unfortunate the death of an MPSC aspirant from Pune, Pawar said the government has taken the matter seriously. “An effective system will be put in place to prevent a recurrence of the incident in the future,” the Deputy CM said. The government, he added, will make a positive decision regarding providing financial assistance to the family of the deceased.

Swapnil Lonakar, (24), who was preparing for the state civil services exams conducted by the MPSC, died by suicide in Pune over allegedly the delay in his appointment.

Pawar was responding after Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly. The delay in Swapnil’s appointment despite completing the recruitment process was due to the court orders received from time to time and the Covid situation, the minister added.

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray himself is looking into the matter and a decision will be taken to expedite the recruitment process in consultation with the MPSC president and senior government officials to resolve the problems of MPSC candidates,” Pawar said. He added the recruitment process on all the important posts in public health, medical education, police and other departments are in full swing.