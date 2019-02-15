MPSC results declared, Pune candidate scores highest among women

Of the total 1,96,695 candidates who appeared for the examination, 2,381 cleared the mains. (Representational image/File)

Advertising

Pune district’s Swati Dabhade, who scored 537, is among the three toppers in this year’s Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination, results of which were declared on Thursday.

Ashish Barkul (score 578) and Mahesh Jamkhed (score 571), both from Solapur district, were the other toppers of the exam, held in August last year. Dabhade is the topper among the women candidates. Of the total 1,96,695 candidates who appeared for the examination, 2,381 cleared the mains. Of them, 427 candidates were selected for the final interviews, and 136 have been selected.

Among some of the postings awarded to the eligible candidates are 20 deputy collector posts, two posts of either deputy superintendent of police or assistant commissioner of police, 12 posts of assistant commissioner of state tax, six posts of deputy chief executive officer or block development officer and six posts for tehsildars, among others.

Advertising

Candidates who want to send their papers for re-evaluation will need to send their applications within 10 days from the date of declaration of results.