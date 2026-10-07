As MPSC protests intensify, Pune BJP warns Rohit Pawar against bandh

The NCP(SP) leader reportedly said that if their demand is not met in the next two days then they will call Pune bandh, stopping all activities in the city as part of protest.

BJP in Pune on Tuesday warned NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar against holding a bandh, as part of ongoing protest by MPSC aspirants in the city.

Pawar along with aspirants of MPSC is holding the protest seeking the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

The NCP(SP) leader reportedly said that if their demand is not met in the next two days then they will call Pune bandh, stopping all activities in the city as part of protest.

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Reacting to Pawar’s statement, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar said, “We have heard of Pune bandh likely to be called for MPSC protest. We warn those who will do it. We will come on streets against bandh to ensure normal life is not affected by citizens.”