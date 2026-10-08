Two of three MPSC protests continue, one withdrawn after Bombay High Court hearing

Two of the three protests ongoing in Pune demanding reforms in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) are ongoing while one protest has been withdrawn after the Bombay High Court on Monday suggested that students should go home and study as the court was seized of the matter.

The larger protest ongoing at SM Joshi bridge, completing seven days, is being forefronted by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) MLA Rohit Pawar. This group has been demanding the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar. The other protest is ongoing at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, while the protest at Alka Talkies has been called off by the third group.

At SM Joshi bridge, six protesters have been on hunger strike for the past four days—Shivraj More and Priyanka Chaudhari of the Youth Congress, Nitin Gite, Omkar Patil, Rushikesh Gangurde, Gajanan Shelke and Somnath Chavan.

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The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by two residents of Pune citing inconvenience to Pune’s public due to the protest. Pawar said that the petitioners in court were connected to a BJP corporator. In its order the Court found ‘substance’ in the argument by agitators that ‘accountability has to be fixed in the paper leak case’ and ‘the matter requires consideration’.

“Maybe the police had self-confidence as the case was in the High Court that the hearing would begin at 11 and at 11:15 the decision would be in their favour. That is why there was a huge police force here in the morning,” Rohit Pawar said after the hearing.

The HC bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna remarked orally that the protesters should continue with police permission and relocate if need be.

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Referring to the court order, Pawar said, “Now in Pune city there is no dedicated protest place… The police check whether there are any homes, buildings, schools, hospitals, and if not then there is no problem giving permission. We have chosen this spot because there is nothing other than trees here, it is in between two crematoriums,” Pawar said.

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Meanwhile Pawar also said one of the protesters on hunger strike, Rushikesh Gangate’s sugar had dropped to a dangerous level, and that no government doctors had visited the site throughout the day.

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Pawar added that discussions had taken place between him and the state government on Wednesday, and that the government might send some ministers for discussions with the protesters in Pune. “We will not go to Mumbai,” he said.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh, Sujat Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and satire singer Neha Singh Rathore were some others who joined the protest on Wednesday night and spoke to the students.