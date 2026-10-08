Two of three MPSC protests continue, one withdrawn after Bombay High Court hearing

At SM Joshi bridge, six protesters have been on hunger strike for the past four days—Shivraj More and Priyanka Chaudhari of the Youth Congress, Nitin Gite, Omkar Patil, Rushikesh Gangurde, Gajanan Shelke and Somnath Chavan.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneOct 8, 2026 01:27 AM IST
MPSC protests continue, MPSC paper leak, MPSC protests, MPSC protests intensify, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsThe larger protest ongoing at SM Joshi bridge, completing seven days, is being forefronted by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) MLA Rohit Pawar.
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Two of the three protests ongoing in Pune demanding reforms in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) are ongoing while one protest has been withdrawn after the Bombay High Court on Monday suggested that students should go home and study as the court was seized of the matter.

The larger protest ongoing at SM Joshi bridge, completing seven days, is being forefronted by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) MLA Rohit Pawar. This group has been demanding the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar. The other protest is ongoing at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, while the protest at Alka Talkies has been called off by the third group.

At SM Joshi bridge, six protesters have been on hunger strike for the past four days—Shivraj More and Priyanka Chaudhari of the Youth Congress, Nitin Gite, Omkar Patil, Rushikesh Gangurde, Gajanan Shelke and Somnath Chavan.

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Also Read | ‘Trust court, go study’: Bombay HC appeals to MPSC protesters, seeks fair exams, recruitment

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by two residents of Pune citing inconvenience to Pune’s public due to the protest. Pawar said that the petitioners in court were connected to a BJP corporator. In its order the Court found ‘substance’ in the argument by agitators that ‘accountability has to be fixed in the paper leak case’ and ‘the matter requires consideration’.

“Maybe the police had self-confidence as the case was in the High Court that the hearing would begin at 11 and at 11:15 the decision would be in their favour. That is why there was a huge police force here in the morning,” Rohit Pawar said after the hearing.

The HC bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna remarked orally that the protesters should continue with police permission and relocate if need be.

Also Read | As MPSC protests intensify, Pune BJP warns Rohit Pawar against bandh

Referring to the court order, Pawar said, “Now in Pune city there is no dedicated protest place… The police check whether there are any homes, buildings, schools, hospitals, and if not then there is no problem giving permission. We have chosen this spot because there is nothing other than trees here, it is in between two crematoriums,” Pawar said.

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Meanwhile Pawar also said one of the protesters on hunger strike, Rushikesh Gangate’s sugar had dropped to a dangerous level, and that no government doctors had visited the site throughout the day.

Also Read | MPSC training test scrapped at 2 centres after computer glitches, delays

Pawar added that discussions had taken place between him and the state government on Wednesday, and that the government might send some ministers for discussions with the protesters in Pune. “We will not go to Mumbai,” he said.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh, Sujat Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and satire singer Neha Singh Rathore were some others who joined the protest on Wednesday night and spoke to the students.

 

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Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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