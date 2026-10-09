MPSC protest continues at SM Joshi bridge even as police deny nod

Pune city police denied permission for the ongoing protests at the S M Joshi bridge demanding reforms in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and resignation of its chairman Vivek Bhimanvar. However, the protest has continuedwith hundreds gathering at the site in the night to listen to a lineup of speakers like every day. Six protesters have been on hunger strike for the past 5 days.

Protesters Pramod Patil and Pramod Gite had written a letter to the police on Wednesday to seek permission for protesting at S M Joshi bridge near the Patrakar Bhavan in Navi Peth.

In response to this letter, DCP (special branch) Prashant Amrutkar on the same day issued a notice to Patil and Gite as per provisions of section 163 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, saying permission for the ongoing protest at the S M Joshi bridge has been denied.

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Rohit Pawar, who has been at the forefront of the protest, objected to the police allowing vehicles on the bridge when the crowd had gathered in the evening. “If you want to record videos, photos of vehicles jammed and show it in court. We have asked for permission from the police, they are not giving us permission,” he told the police. During the day when there was less crowd, vehicles were allowed to pass through one side of the bridge.

“Police thought that by making announcements, bringing force, putting notices on canteens, mess, these proud students will get afraid. What dreams are you watching? While injustice is happening to them will they suffer through it?” Pawar said.

In the notice, the police have asked the protestors to vacate the area immediately. The notice also stated that police would positively consider the applications seeking permission for agitation at an alternate spot of Dr B R Ambedkar statue near the Pune District Collectorate.

DCP Amrutkar confirmed that the said notice was issued to the protestors late on Wednesday. “So far we have not received any communication seeking permission for protest at the alternate site,” he said.

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The notice denying permission for the protest at the spot, mentions various reasons, including the “Pune Bandh” warning (given by Rohit Pawar). Without naming Pawar, the police have claimed it to be an inciting comment that has caused a feeling of insecurity among citizens.

The notice mentions that Patil and Gite had called for a protest on October 2 regarding various demands of students preparing for MPSC exams. But, during the meeting held on September 30, the Chief Minister agreed upon the majority of the demands presented by the student representatives. So a letter regarding cancellation of the October 2 protest was submitted to police. Still, from October 1 onwards, a protest illegally started at the S M Joshi bridge, without seeking any permission or giving any intimation to the police, the notice read.

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Same day, the Vishrambag police station told the protestors in writing that their agitation was illegal. But the illegal protest continued, the notice stated.

In the notice, the police further mentioned details from the order passed by the Bombay High Court (HC) on October 7, after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by two Pune residents Amit Supekar and Saurabh Veerkar, claiming inconvenience to Pune’s public due to the protest.

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Police quoted the HC directions that “As we are conscious of the right to peaceful protest and lawful protests, we expect that there would be no unnecessary impediments in the form of blockades on public spaces like bridges and roads that may adversely affect the daily life of Punekars….”

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The notice mentioned HC’s direction for the state to “take all reasonable steps to ensure that free flow of roads may not be affected on account of blockages due to protest/agitation.”

Meanwhile, there were two more protests in the city. After the HC order, the protest at Alka Talkies was called off.

However, the other one at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, mainly demanding “objective pattern” in MPSC exams, continued on Thursday. These protestors had also sought permission from the police initially, but did not get it. “We have not received any fresh communication from the police on Wednesday,” said Nitin Andhale, who is among the main organisers of the protest.