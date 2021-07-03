MPSC job aspirant dies by suicide in Hadapsar

Police have lodged a case of accidental death and further inquiry is being carried out in the case.

A 24-year-old man who was preparing for government jobs, competitive exams for which are conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), died by suicide at his home in Hadapsar, police said.

“The deceased, Swapnil Sunil Lonkar, a resident of Ganga Nagar in Hadapsar, had cleared preliminary and main examinations in 2019, but was depressed as the interviews had not taken place (due to Covid-19 outbreak),” said sub inspector Ravindra Dhaware of Hadapsar police station, quoting a note found at the home of the deceased.

Police said that Lonkar ended his life by hanging himself at his residence on June 30, when his parents were out for work.

Police said Lonkar’s father ran a printing business in Shaniwar Peth.