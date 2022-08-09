MPSC Group C exam: Man arrested for carrying mobile inside exam centre

August 9, 2022 5:38:35 am
Pune city Police have arrested a candidate appearing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination for carrying a mobile phone to solve the paper with help from his friend. Police have identified the accused as Kevalsingh Chainsingh Gushinge (30), resident of Aurangabad.
Gushinge appeared for the MPSC Group C Mains Examination at the centre in Sinhgad College of Arts and Commerce in Narhe on August 6. He entered the examination room carrying a cell phone, a bluetooth speaker, and two micro cells, which were laminated in rubber. Police said the accused wanted to solve the question paper by contacting a friend through the device.
Police arrested Gushinge and his friend under Sections 420, 188, 511 and 34 of the IPC and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.
Police is searching for his friend.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
SC slammed govt in May for changing stand, now says no case, clubs pleas
What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
Latest News
Not upset with NCP about leader of Opposition post: Jayant Patil
SPPU to attempt world record of largest online album of people holding Tricolour
Hearing impaired student tops exam in Persons with Disabilities category
Pune: Overall results of city students fall slightly
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to talk and listen to each other, keep lines of communication open
Cattle deaths at Amroha shelter: Village pradhan among nine arrested
Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a year
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns
Shuttlers land three gold medals in final flourish, lift India to fourth in CWG tally
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Bellary Reddy wants to restart mining, Andhra tells SC ‘no objection’
Loss of smell and taste can be devastating. The after-effects of Covid-19 are still not fully understood or reckoned with