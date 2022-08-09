MPSC Group C exam: Man arrested for carrying mobile inside exam centre

Pune city Police have arrested a candidate appearing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination for carrying a mobile phone to solve the paper with help from his friend. Police have identified the accused as Kevalsingh Chainsingh Gushinge (30), resident of Aurangabad.

Gushinge appeared for the MPSC Group C Mains Examination at the centre in Sinhgad College of Arts and Commerce in Narhe on August 6. He entered the examination room carrying a cell phone, a bluetooth speaker, and two micro cells, which were laminated in rubber. Police said the accused wanted to solve the question paper by contacting a friend through the device.

Police arrested Gushinge and his friend under Sections 420, 188, 511 and 34 of the IPC and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

Police is searching for his friend.