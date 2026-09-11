Career, marriage, finances: How Maharashtra exam date change disrupted lives

Thousands of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants took part in a massive protest march in Pune on Monday, Spetember 7, demanding greater transparency, systemic reforms and accountability over recurring examination irregularities and paper leaks. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Avinash Kangane is 26. He knows the clock is ticking and he must start working. He promised his parents that he would take up a job after the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Group C job exams. The postponement of the preliminary exam, from October 25 to January 3, has thrown his plans into disarray.

“The Mains exam was scheduled for December 27, but after this latest postponement, there is no clarity on when it will now be held,” he said.

For Madhuri Netake, another aspirant, gender makes the challenge steeper. “Several women aspirants come to Pune to prepare for MPSC exams. They are under family pressure to marry by a certain age. They give themselves a fixed number of years to clear the exam. Repeated postponements eat into that limited window and often force these women to return home without having achieved their goal,” she said.