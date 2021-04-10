MPSC exam rescheduled, new date to be announced

An emergency meeting was held on Friday under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, following which a decision was announced. The revised date for the exams will be declared later. (File)

Under severe pressure from candidates as well as burdened by the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has finally announced that the Maharashtra Public State Commission (MPSC) examination, scheduled for Sunday, has been rescheduled. An emergency meeting was held on Friday under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, following which a decision was announced. The revised date for the exams will be declared later.

For several days now, MPSC candidates have been running a social media campaign demanding that the exams be postponed. This trend started after many candidates tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and are currently under quarantine. Following lockdown in several parts of the state, students have been worried over how they would reach exam centres.

Last month, however, hundreds of candidates had taken to the streets in protest against the state government’s decision to reschedule MPSC exams then. Students had demanded that the entrance exams should not be postponed as it had been delayed already, and that other competitive entrance exams such as JEE had been conducted without any delay. Soon after the protest, however, many students tested positive for the virus.

After a rise in Covid-19 cases, students started demanding that the exams be rescheduled; this demand got support from educationists and political parties. On Friday, even MNS chief Raj Thackeray called Uddhav requesting him to reschedule the examination.

