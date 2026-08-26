Protest on September 1 if MPSC office bearers don’t resign: Rohit Pawar

After the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector, Group-B posts in the Food and Drug Administration department, MLA Rohit Pawar has warned that if the MPSC Chairman and Secretary do not accept moral responsibility and resign, a protest will be held at the MPSC office on September 1. A preliminary police inquiry has found that the paper was leaked before the exam.

Against this backdrop, Pawar held an interaction with competitive exam aspirants in Pune’s Navi Peth area. Pawar said, “It has come to light that three officials were involved in the Drug Inspector recruitment paper leak. The private coaching class operator responsible for this incident has fled to Gujarat, and an FIR has been registered against him as well. Guilty officials involved in this case must be jailed. The MPSC’s conclusion that the leaked paper reached only one student is unacceptable. This is a major racket, and the police inquiry report regarding this matter must be made public. Stop the irregularities in the CET, support tribal students. The political leadership stands with the students, so do not worry,” Pawar assured the students.