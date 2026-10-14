‘My future depends on one paper’: MPSC aspirants in Pune face rising costs, delays

Written by Bhagyashri Prajapati

Every day in Pune’s Narayan Peth and Karve Nagar, desks inside study spaces, locally called ‘libraries’, fill up with Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants. Even though protests demanding the MPSC chairperson’s resignation over paper leak allegations recently ended after the government decided to set up an investigative committee, these students continue to fight quieter battles against rising living costs, social pressure, and multi-year recruitment delays.

Pranita Kapse, 24, has prepared for the civil services for two to three years and has made two attempts. Studying at a library in Karve Nagar, she says her struggle has been as much about money as marks.

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She cleared the Sarathi scholarship exam to support her education. To manage expenses and help her family, she has taken on several jobs alongside her preparation. She also worked as a library coordinator for nine months, spent time at a drapery shop where she stayed until 2 am, worked in a BPO, and tutored older women in English.

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Kapse compares the state commission with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) system, saying the state side lacks the accountability aspirants need. Constant changes to the exam pattern, from objective to descriptive and back, take the heaviest toll on aspirants from modest and rural backgrounds, she says.

Ayodhya Umap, 22, from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has prepared for the MPSC services for a year now. Living in Pune gets costlier by the month, she says. “A hostel, a paying guest room or a mess, the expenses keep rising,” she says. When exams are held on time, her finances stay steady. Delays do the opposite.

Her nights are the hardest. “When we go to sleep, the thought is whether the next exam will be transparent or will leak,” she says. Back home, neighbours keep asking how many more days it will take. She has no answer for them.

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Marriage pressure

Women aspirants carry an extra load. Families push daughters about age and marriage and urge them to clear the exam quickly. “The girl gets pressurised, and she is not able to focus on the exam or on what she actually wants to do,” says Umap.

Her wish is plain. “My future is decided by one paper,” Umap says. If papers do not leak, aspirants will not have to repeat a year of preparation, expense and pressure.

Her roommate Preeti Nagawade, 24, comes from Wade Bolhai, a village near Wagholi. She studied architecture and began preparing for MPSC in the last year of her degree in 2025. She has been at it for almost two years and depends on her family, who run a hotel and a grocery store, for her expenses in Pune.

Her struggles are the ones that never appear on a timetable. “Living away from family, getting detached from emotions,” Nagawade says. The family supports her, but the age limit weighs on her mind. “Somewhere in our mind we have that, till 27, 28 or 29, we have to have some kind of post,” she says.

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Study material challenges

The students also face a lack of quality Marathi-medium study material. Often, they translate English and Hindi sources themselves. Another anxiety many aspirants share is delays in recruitment cycles even after exams are held.

Atharva Pradhan, 24, from Jaysingpur in Kolhapur, is a graduate of the College of Agriculture, Pune. He recalls a batch that took prelims in 2023, mains in November 2024, interviews in early 2025, and joined training only in May. “They spent almost three years in the examination cycle,” Pradhan says.

Bhagyashri Prajapati is an intern with The Indian Express.