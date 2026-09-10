‘Failure of government’: Abhijeet Dipke on MPSC aspirant’s suicide in Pune

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday visited the family of MPSC aspirant Prathamesh Deshmukh, who died by suicide a day earlier, and called his death a “failure of the government”.

The Pune police said an initial probe indicated that the 25-year-old died by suicide amid financial distress and debt.

In a post on X, Dipke said, “Across rural India, young people leave their villages and move to cities with one dream: to clear competitive exams, become officers and lift their families out of poverty. But that dream comes at a huge cost. Rent, food, coaching and years of preparation already put enormous financial pressure on families with limited means. Add paper leaks, repeated delays and exam irregularities, and the system makes an already difficult journey unbearable.”