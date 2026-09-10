‘Failure of government’: Abhijeet Dipke on MPSC aspirant’s suicide in Pune

DCP Krushikesh Rawale said Deshmukh had left behind a note mentioning details of the loans he had taken and repaid.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 10:28 PM IST
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet DipkeCockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke (ANI Photo)
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday visited the family of MPSC aspirant Prathamesh Deshmukh, who died by suicide a day earlier, and called his death a “failure of the government”.

The Pune police said an initial probe indicated that the 25-year-old died by suicide amid financial distress and debt.

In a post on X, Dipke said, “Across rural India, young people leave their villages and move to cities with one dream: to clear competitive exams, become officers and lift their families out of poverty. But that dream comes at a huge cost. Rent, food, coaching and years of preparation already put enormous financial pressure on families with limited means. Add paper leaks, repeated delays and exam irregularities, and the system makes an already difficult journey unbearable.”

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Also Read | He wanted an MPSC job, studied for 2 years, then died by suicide in Pune

He added that for many aspirants, every cancelled examination means spending more months away from home and incurring expenses their families may not be able to afford. Deshmukh’s death, he said, was a failure of a government that could not give its youth “the hope to live”.

Speaking to the media in Dharashiv, Dipke said, “The government he wanted to serve and work in, that same government’s failure has caused him to die by suicide. Imagine that a youngster in India is dying because of a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh. In the last 10 years, Rs 16 lakh crore worth of industrialists’ loans have been forgiven. How much money is this?”

DCP Krushikesh Rawale said Deshmukh had left behind a note mentioning details of the loans he had taken and repaid.

At a press conference on MPSC paper leak issues held on Thursday, NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar observed a moment of silence for Deshmukh.

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