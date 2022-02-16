Mpower Centre at Aditya Birla hospital offers mental healthcare solutions for all

The Pune centre will focus on offering people from across society complete mental healthcare solutions, allowing anyone with mental health issues to overcome them.

MPOWER, A social enterprise backed by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, launched Mpower Centre at Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital in Pune on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of Mpower Centre, Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of Mpower, said the extended pandemic has brought the importance of mental wellbeing to the fore, drawing attention towards the need for mental health services along with holistic healthcare management. “Today over 14% of India suffers from some form of mental health concern which is close to 20 crore people. The pandemic has further aggravated the crisis. Within the first month of the lockdown itself the number of people experiencing mental health issues went up by 20%. 80% of the people with mental disorders do not receive treatment for over a year, leaving the treatment gap as high as 83%. Our primary and most essential purpose at Mpower is to encourage people to talk about their mental health concerns and not be afraid to seek expert help.

The Pune centre will focus on offering people from across society complete mental healthcare solutions, allowing anyone with mental health issues to overcome them and lead a productive life,” Birla said.

Read | WHO launches app to help people quit tobacco in all forms

The Mpower Centre in Pune will consist of a team of psychiatrists, psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, child, and adult psychiatrists, among others who will be offering counselling, therapy, and treatment.

The Mpower Pune Centre has a 5,000 sq ft facility with 8 consulting rooms and 13 therapy rooms to ensure patient comfortability and confidentiality is maintained. Mpower through its BMC :Mpower 1:1 helpline has seen over 50,000 calls related to health anxiety, grief, addictions, and stress from across Maharashtra, highlighting the inclination of the people towards overcoming their mental health issues by seeking professional help, Birla also added. Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash, Rekha Dubey, CEO of Aditya Birla hospital and others were present.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Pune centre launch, Mpower has also launched the Mpower Mental Health Score survey.