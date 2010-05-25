MPL: wins for Supremos,Sailors

Sinhagad Supremos and Sindhudurg Sailors registered wins against their respective opponents in the Maharashtra Premier League at the Deccan Gymkhana and Poona Club Cricket Grounds here on Monday.

Sindhudurg Sailors defeated Pratapgad Warriors by eight runs in their match at the Deccan Gymkhana. The Sailors won the toss and elected to bat first,they put up a huge total of 154 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Ajinkya Joshi led the charge with an unbeaten 72 of just 64 balls which included eight boundaries. Rohit Kakade supported him well with a quickfire 40.

The second wicket partnership between Kakade and Joshi of 72 runs proved decisive in giving their team a strong total.

In reply,Pratapgad Warriors managed to score 146 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs,thus falling short by seven runs. Swapnil Gugale batted well for his unbeaten 79 runs of 62 balls but it wasnt enough to take his team to victory. For the Sailors,Rajendra Patkal and Ajinkya Joshi were strike bowlers and picked up a couple of wickets each.

Scores:

Sindhudurg Sailors: 154/2 in 20 overs: Ajinkya Joshi 72* (64 balls,8 fours),Rohit Kakade 40 (27 balls 6 fours),Ashish Suryavanshi 22* (16 balls,1 four,1 six)

Partnerships: 2nd wicket partnership of 72 runs in 62 balls between Rohit Kakade and Ajinkya Joshi

Pratapgad Warriors: 146/7 in 20 overs: Swapnil Gugale 79* (62 balls,5 fours,1 six),Rohit Karanjkar 26 (17 balls,2 fours,1 six),Rajendra Patkal 2/15,Ajinkya Joshi 2/31

Partnerships 5 th wicket partnership of 54 runs in 36 balls between Swapnil Gugale and Rohit Karanjkar Sindhudurg Sailors won by 8 runs.

Man of the match: Ajinkya Joshi (Sindhudurg Sailors)

Indus Fittest Player of the Match: Ajinkya Joshi (Sindhudurg Sailors)

Devgiri Emperors: 131/7 in 20 overs: Chetan Suryawanshi 33 (30 balls,1 four,2 sixes); Kartik Bhatia 31 (29 balls,2 fours,1 six),Sumit Chavan 29 (28 balls,4 fours),Mudassar Mulla 2/18; Jitendra Patil 2/28.

Partnerships: 5th wkt Partnership between Chetan Suryawanshi & Kartik Bhatia for 55 runs off 42 balls.

Sinhagad Supremos: 134/7 in 15.2 overs: Azhar Ansari 42* (23 balls,5 fours,2 sixes); Arman Shaikh 42 (23 balls,8 fours,1 six),Ganesh Gaikwad 22*(22 balls)

Partnerships: 4th wkt partnership between Ganesh Gaikwad & Azhar Ansari for 59 runs off 37 balls.

Sinhagad Supremos won by 7 wkts.

Man of the match: Azhar Ansari (Sinhagad Supremos).

Indus Fittest player of the match: Amit Patil (Debgiri Emperors)

