Monday, July 18, 2022

MP bus accident: Eight bodies identified, five from Maharashtra, say officials

The bus's driver Chandrakant Patil and conductor Prakash Chaudhari are also among the dead and their bodies have been recovered.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 18, 2022 2:17:23 pm
Debris of the bus brought at shore of Narmada. (Express Photo)

Authorities have identified eight of the 13 passengers who died after the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus they were travelling in fell into the Narmada River near the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh Monday morning.

Officials said that among the eight, five people are from Maharashtra, two from Rajasthan, and one from Madhya Pradesh. The bus’s driver Chandrakant Patil and conductor Prakash Chaudhari are also among the dead and their bodies have been recovered.

“The authorities in Madhya Pradesh are carrying out the identification of the person and are also engaged in search and rescue operations. Our officials too are heading to the site of the accident,” said Abhijit Bhosale, spokesperson, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

As per information provided by MSRTC, the bus left Indore at 7.30 am for Amalner. It said that the accident occurred on National Highway No 3 (Agra-Mumbai road) between Khalghat and Thigri.

