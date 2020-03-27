Movement during lockdown: Cops to give QR codes for approved exemption requests

If approved, people need to show the QR code to the police on duty. (Express photo: Arul Horizon) If approved, people need to show the QR code to the police on duty. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

In a bid to speed up the process of granting permission to residents seeking exemption from restrictions on movement during the lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Pune City Police have started an online digital pass facility.

For the purpose, police have asked citizens to provide their details on www.punepolice.in. “If approved, persons who have placed a request will get an SMS with a QR code, which they will need to show to on-duty personnel,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh.

A press release issued on Friday stated that this facility will be available only to residents in the jurisdiction of Pune City Police. “Approvals will be given to only those facing an exceptional emergency situation,” the press release stated.

Police have already opened four dedicated WhatsApp lines to answer queries on various restrictions and respond to exemption requests. To use the facility, citizens have to save one of the four contact numbers (9145003100, 8975283100, 9168003100, 8975953100) and send a message using the social networking app.

