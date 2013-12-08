Move to supply wet garbage to farmers comes to a standstill

After facing ire of villagers due to accident of garbage carrying vehicle,the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) initiative to supply wet garbage to farmers as manure has come to a standstill. The civic body does not want to take the onus of providing transportation and farmers are complaining of non-seggregated waste adding to their woes.

The civic administration was successful in disposing the organic waste among farmers in adjoining villages after villagers of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi agitated against it being dumped at the garbage dump. The civic body had then decided to provide such waste regularly to farms up to 10km away but now it has been stopped completely.

There was good response from farmers at the beginning and the PMC was providing organic waste free of cost to farmers as manure. The accident of garbage vehicle on Mulshi Road made the civic administration stop ferrying garbage vehicle outside PMC limits and urged farmers to pick it from PMC limits but there was no response to it, said Suresh Jagtap,Joint Municipal Commissioner.

He said the farmers have been getting the organic waste from other agencies at much less price. This led them to opt out of the PMC initiative, Jagtap said. Meanwhile,farmers have complained that plastic and glass are found in the organic waste provided to them.

