Move afoot to get Pavana pipeline work restarted

Stalled for over a decade now, the stalled Rs 400-crore Pavana pipeline project of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is expected to soon gather pace. Much to the delight of residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad who are fighting water shortage, the PCMC administration led by Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has initiated the process of holding a dialogue with farmers from Maval who are opposing the project.

“We are making efforts…At this juncture, I wouldn’t like to comment further on the issue,” the municipal commissioner told The Indian Express.

The project involved laying direct pipeline from Pavana dam to Pimpri-Chinchwad, a distance of around 40 km. In 2011, when the work on the project took off, it faced protests from local farmers from Maval area.

During one such demonstration, three farmers were killed in police firing. Subsequently, the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan stayed the project and since then, its fate has remained uncertain.

While the municipal commissioner indicated that a positive forward movement was taking place vis-a-vis the project, senior officials in the administration will hold dialogue with the protesting farmers. “We will have a dialogue with the local farmers and try to understand their mood and demands. Once we understand their objections, we will take up the issue with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister so that a solution can be found,” a senior official said.

The project was initiated when the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ruled PCMC. However, even during the subsequent five-year tenure of the BJP at PCMC, the stalled project got no push. But now, both the parties are keen on getting the project started.

“We have always been keen on getting the project started. We feel that in view of the rising population of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the city will need additional amount of water,” said NCP leader and spokesperson Yogesh Behl.

Advertisement

BJP leader Namdev Dhake said, “We will try to sort out the issue by holding a dialogue with Maval farmers.

District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil will soon hold a meeting with the local farmers.”

Activist Sachin Godambe said politicians cutting across party lines are responsible for the plight of citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad. “There is no issue on earth which cannot be resolved through dialogue. Farmers in Maval fear that their age-old farming land will be taken away for the project along with their stock of water from Pavana dam. Besides, they fear that Pavana river will run dry except during monsoon if a direct pipeline is laid. PCMC officials should first redress their grievances if it is serious about resolving the issue,” he said.