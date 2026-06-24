Mountaineering body appeals for safety during monsoon trekking in Sahyadris

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), the apex mountaineering organization in the state, has appealed to all tourists, fort enthusiasts, and trekkers to prioritize safety during monsoon outings. AMGM President Umesh Zirpe said that during the rains, trekking trails in the Sahyadris become extremely slippery.
“Dense fog, overgrown vegetation, low visibility, rapidly rising water levels, the risk of landslides, loose stones on fortifications and sudden changes in weather significantly increase the chances of accidents. Every year, several tourists meet with mishaps due to unsafe activities such as venturing beneath waterfalls, taking photographs from dangerous cliffs, entering strong water currents for adventure or exploring unfamiliar remote areas,” he said.
Zirpe urged that adventure should certainly be enjoyed in the Sahyadris, but reckless risk-taking must be avoided. “Trekking alone should be strictly avoided. Treks should be planned only after checking weather forecasts, and trekkers must carry first-aid kits, torches, and essential safety equipment. Informing family members or friends about trek plans is also strongly advised,” he added.
For many years, various trekking organizations and volunteers across the state have been selflessly engaged in rescue operations.
Under the guidance of AMGM, the Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Center (MMRCC) functions as a coordination center for emergency rescue operations in mountainous and remote regions of Maharashtra.
The organisation also pointed out that hundreds of trained mountaineers and volunteers contribute to this work as a social responsibility, often risking their own lives while carrying out rescue missions.
“The forts of Maharashtra are a matter of pride and an invaluable part of the state’s historical heritage. Preserving this heritage is the responsibility of every visitor. Tourists are urged not to litter on forts or at natural sites, not to damage historical structures, and to respect nature at all times. Monsoon tourism should be enjoyed responsibly and within the framework of safety guidelines,” Zirpe urged.