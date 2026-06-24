Mountaineering body appeals for safety during monsoon trekking in Sahyadris

The organisation also pointed out that hundreds of trained mountaineers and volunteers contribute to this work as a social responsibility (Representational image)

The Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), the apex mountaineering organization in the state, has appealed to all tourists, fort enthusiasts, and trekkers to prioritize safety during monsoon outings. AMGM President Umesh Zirpe said that during the rains, trekking trails in the Sahyadris become extremely slippery.

“Dense fog, overgrown vegetation, low visibility, rapidly rising water levels, the risk of landslides, loose stones on fortifications and sudden changes in weather significantly increase the chances of accidents. Every year, several tourists meet with mishaps due to unsafe activities such as venturing beneath waterfalls, taking photographs from dangerous cliffs, entering strong water currents for adventure or exploring unfamiliar remote areas,” he said.