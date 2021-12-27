Motorcyclist killed in road mishap on the Katraj bypass road

A motorcycle rider died after his vehicle rammed into a truck parked on the Katraj bypass road in Ambegaon Budruk in the early hours of December 25.

Police have identified the deceased as Akshay Deepak Walsangkar (26), resident of Lakshmi Nagar, Parvati. As per a press release issued by the police, Walsangkar was riding a motorcycle at high speed. He allegedly lost control and the motorcycle collided with a truck on the Katraj bypass road in Ambegaon Budruk around 1.50 am.

The impact was such that Walsangkar died in the mishap. Police naik Tukaram Kadam lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Sunday.

Police booked Walsangkar on charges of negligent driving under sections 279, 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. Assistant sub inspector A S Deshmukh is investigating the case.