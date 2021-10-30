Motorcycle collides with bus on BRTS route, 2 dead

Two young men riding a motorcycle in the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route on the Pune-Ahmednagar road died in a mishap on Thursday.

Police have identified the deceased as Vijaykumar Prajapati (24) and Dhanraj Choudhary (21).

Bal Belge (43), driver of a PMPML bus, has lodged the first information report in this case at the Vimantal police station.

Only PMPML buses and emergency service vehicles are allowed to ply on the BRTS route. But while riding a motorcycle, Prajapati and Choudhary got on the BRTS route on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road around 4.40 pm on Friday.

The motorcycle collided with a PMPML bus at the traffic junction near Inorbit Mall.



The impact was so severe that the rider, Prajapati, died on the spot. Choudhary, the pillion rider, was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries.