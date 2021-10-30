scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 30, 2021
MUST READ

Motorcycle collides with bus on BRTS route, 2 dead

The driver of a PMPML bus, has lodged the first information report in this case at the Vimantal police station as only PMPML buses and emergency service vehicles are allowed to ply on the BRTS route.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
October 30, 2021 5:48:34 am
road accident, accident, BRTS, Bus Rapid Transit System, traffic violation, death, Pune, Pune-Ahmednagar, PMPMLThe motorcycle collided with a PMPML bus at the traffic junction near Inorbit Mall.

Two young men riding a motorcycle in the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route on the Pune-Ahmednagar road died in a mishap on Thursday.

Police have identified the deceased as Vijaykumar Prajapati (24) and Dhanraj Choudhary (21).

Bal Belge (43), driver of a PMPML bus, has lodged the first information report in this case at the Vimantal police station.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Only PMPML buses and emergency service vehicles are allowed to ply on the BRTS route. But while riding a motorcycle, Prajapati and Choudhary got on the BRTS route on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road around 4.40 pm on Friday.

The motorcycle collided with a PMPML bus at the traffic junction near Inorbit Mall.

Click here for more


The impact was so severe that the rider, Prajapati, died on the spot. Choudhary, the pillion rider, was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 30: Latest News

Advertisement