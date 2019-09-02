Motor Vehicles Amendment Act: Pune cops await state govt’s notification on increased penalties for breaking traffic norms

Even AS the increased traffic penalties came into force across the country with the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Sunday, officials from the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and State Highway Patrol said they were still awaiting the state government’s notification, which will give them power to fine defaulters.

Advertising

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by Parliament on August 5 and signed into an Act by President Ram Nath Kovind, came into force across the country on Sunday. Among the several changes in the earlier Motor Vehicles Act is a steep rise in the traffic violation fines, which, according to police, was the need of the hour for effective enforcement of traffic rules.

However, the Maharashtra government is yet to issue a notification in this regard. Explaining the process, a senior police officer said, “The Act has come into force from Sunday and thus has empowered the judicial bodies to penalise the defaulters with the revised rates. But the traffic police are not a judicial body. So, the fine that we collect is technically called the compounding amount, which means the defaulter pays that amount instead of facing the trial. Now to charge this compounding amount, police need an order from the state government. We are expecting the notification after the Ganesh festival.”

Assistant commissioners of police, Jagannath Kalaskar and Nilima Jadhav, who are with the traffic control branch of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police, respectively, said that enforcement of the revised fines will start after the state government issues the notification, including the state specific rules, if any.

As per the amended law, driving without a seat belt will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 against the earlier penalty of Rs 100. Those using phones while driving will be fined upto Rs 5,000, which was earlier Rs 1,000. Penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol has been increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 2,000. Not giving way for emergency vehicles will be punishable with fine of Rs 10,000. Driving without a licence will be penalised with Rs 5,000 as against earlier fine of Rs 500.