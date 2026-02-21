10 months, 1 whisper of ‘Aai’: A mother’s wait ends as daughter recovers from depressive disorder at Pune’s Sassoon Hospital

The sound of `Aai’ (mother) was like music to her ears when her 16-year-old daughter whispered after ten agonising months of silence. At B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital’s psychiatry ward, the mother pinched herself yet again that her daughter, diagnosed with depressive stupor, a rare manifestation of mental illness in children often triggered by domestic trauma, was now on a definite path to recovery.

The woman who hails from a village in the Satara district recalled that her daughter had stopped eating altogether. “She had completed her seventh-grade examinations and would play with her younger sisters and help me with household chores,” said the woman, who works as a daily wage labourer.

“My husband is an alcoholic, and after his drinks, he would fight with me. Almost a year ago, he even beat my mother and father and hit me. My daughters witnessed all these quarrels, and a few days after that ugly fight, my daughter developed a fever. After her recovery, she stopped speaking and avoided talking to her friends. But soon I noticed that her movements were very slow and was horrified to find that she could no longer walk. She was confined to her bed and even stopped eating and drinking. We had to force-feed her,” the woman recalled.

The woman and her 60-year-old father, who is also a daily wage labourer, took the girl to a private hospital where blood tests and other investigations ruled out any infections or major illnesses. However, since she had stopped eating and drinking, intravenous fluids had to be administered.

“When there was no improvement, doctors referred her to other specialists, but no diagnosis could be established,” she said.

“I was shattered. My once-healthy daughter did not walk, move or open her eyes. My husband continued with his constant quarrels and even refused to spend money on her treatment,” she said and returned to her parental home.

A diagnosis finally

“Medical expenses were increasing, and my parents had to sell their jewellery. Doctors eventually advised consultation with a psychiatrist. Psychiatric treatment was initiated, but even then, no significant improvement was seen. Since my daughter had stopped eating orally, a feeding tube was inserted through her nose, and we would feed her liquid food through the tube,” she said.

Losing hope that she would recover after multiple visits to Ahilyanagar and Thane, the family decided to avail treatment from Sassoon General Hospital. The girl had to be brought on a stretcher as her physical condition was extremely poor, and she was severely weak. At Sassoon Hospital’s medicine ward, investigations, including a CT scan, X-ray, and ultrasound, ruled out any major disorder.

“That was when she was referred to the psychiatry department for further management,” said Dr Nishikant Thorat, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital.

She was diagnosed with depression with stupor. “This is a rare severe complication of major depression characterised by profound immobility, mutism (complete lack of speech) and reduced responsiveness. It is relatively uncommon,” Dr Thorat said.

Currently, there are 30 patients in the ward and daily at the OPD there are 150 patients availng treatment for various psychiatric illnesses across all age groups, Dr Thorat added. He also said that 20-25 children are brought to OPD for psychological assessment daily.

In the girl’s case, doctors suggested that it could have been triggered due to the interpersonal conflicts and constant fights between the parents. Antidepressants and electroconvulsive therapy helped in her case.

“Initially, she showed no response; however, after appropriate psychiatric treatment was started, gradual changes began to appear. On the tenth day of treatment, she slowly opened her eyes and began turning to one side. Over the next few days, she started changing her posture by herself,” Dr Thorat said. The girl was discharged from the hospital Thursday.

For the woman and her family, it has been a long, tumultuous journey to understand what was troubling their daughter. The girl resumed oral feeding and started walking with her mother’s support. For the mother, her daughter’s recovery was nothing short of a miracle.

“I will be grateful to the doctors here,” she said, and recalled that the girl breathed a sigh of relief when she did not see her father at the ward.

“Then she looked at my neck and said, ‘aai, te mangalsutra kadun tev (please put aside that mangalsutra)’.”