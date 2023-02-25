Mother, son among 3 killed in road mishap

A 35-year-old man and his mother were among the three persons who died when the car they were in overturned on the Pune-Solapur highway in Bhighwan area of Indapur taluka in Pune district in the early hours of Friday.

Police have identified the deceased as Sandip Mali (35), his mother Saraswati (61) and Balaji Kerba Tidke (48), all residents of Latur. One more person, Chandrakant Gawli (54), was left injured in the mishap.

Police said the victims were coming towards Pune from Solapur in a car.

Around 3.45 am, the driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which the car turned turtle thrice on a slope on the highway in Bhigwan.

The car passengers were rushed to the hospital, where three of them were pronounced dead.