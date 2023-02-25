scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Mother, son among 3 killed in road mishap

Around 3.45 am, the driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which the car turned turtle thrice on a slope on the highway in Bhigwan.

Police said the victims were coming towards Pune from Solapur in a car. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Mother, son among 3 killed in road mishap
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 35-year-old man and his mother were among the three persons who died when the car they were in overturned on the Pune-Solapur highway in Bhighwan area of Indapur taluka in Pune district in the early hours of Friday.

Police have identified the deceased as Sandip Mali (35), his mother Saraswati (61) and Balaji Kerba Tidke (48), all residents of Latur. One more person, Chandrakant Gawli (54), was left injured in the mishap.

Police said the victims were coming towards Pune from Solapur in a car.

Around 3.45 am, the driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which the car turned turtle thrice on a slope on the highway in Bhigwan.

Also Read
Devendra Fadnavis Kasba Pune
Kasba bypoll: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis brings up ‘Hindutva’ after Pawa...
Kasba Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls
Pune News Highlights: City police asks shops to remain shut on February 2...
Baramati Indapur highway women hit
Two women out for morning walk in Pune district die after unidentified ve...
cbi pune mumbai searches
CBI conducts searches in bribe case involving DGGI officials

The car passengers were rushed to the hospital, where three of them were pronounced dead.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 02:07 IST
Next Story

Sunglasses made from chips packet sell out in a week; firm plans more manufacturing units

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close