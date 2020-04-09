Most lockdown violations in Maharashtra reported in Pune

According to the Maharashtra Police, 27,432 cases of lockdown violation have been registered under Section 188 (violating an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code as of Wednesday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) According to the Maharashtra Police, 27,432 cases of lockdown violation have been registered under Section 188 (violating an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code as of Wednesday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The highest number of lockdown violations in Maharashtra have been reported in Pune city with 3,255 violations since March 22. Mumbai reported 1,679 violations.

According to the Maharashtra Police, 27,432 cases of lockdown violation have been registered under Section 188 (violating an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code as of Wednesday. A curfew to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic was imposed in the state last month. A majority of the offences were committed in big cities — Ahmednagar (2,449), Nagpur (1,999), Pimpri-Chinchwad (1,993), Mumbai (1,679) and Nashik (1,648).

In the past three weeks, the police arrested 1,886 people across the state, 438 of them for violating home quarantine orders. Sixty of these arrests were made in 161 cases of assaulting police personnel enforcing the lockdown. In that time, the police has also seized 12,420 vehicles plying on the road in violation of curfew orders limiting movement to only vehicles engaged in essential services.

Since March 22, police control rooms in the state have received 58,009 phone calls from residents to report crimes related to the spread of pandemic. At least 17,668 of these calls for assistance were made in Nagpur alone. In Mumbai, 14,698 phone calls were made to the police’s emergency helpline — 100. On Wednesday, the helpline received 3,630 phone calls from residents in Mumbai requesting help, data showed.

