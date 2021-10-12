scorecardresearch
Monday, October 11, 2021
Pune: Most colleges unlikely to reopen on October 12 amid confusion over guidelines

Even though the local disaster management authority has declared that higher educational institutions can start offline lectures from October 12, lack of instructions from the Savitribai Phule Pune University to affiliated colleges means they will remain shut.

Written by Alifiya Khan | Pune |
October 12, 2021 4:23:53 am
Pune colleges, Pune colleges reopen, SPPU, Pune, Pune news, Indian express, Indian express news, Pune latest newsColleges and universities have been permitted to open for physical classes from October 12. (Representational image)

Though Tuesday is supposed to mark return of college and university students to classrooms after one-and-a-half years, confusion over guidelines and last minute instructions may lead to a delay in reopening physical classes.

N S Umrani, pro-vice chancellor, SPPU, said no instructions can be issued from the university to colleges since the higher education department has still not issued any order. “The disaster management authority has given permission but we are yet to get any instructions from the state higher education department. It’s not just about reopening colleges but Covid SOPs need to be revisited and issued to colleges…” he said.

