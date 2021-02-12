Moshi waste depot gets bio-mining project; Punawale residents say no to proposed garbage depot

While the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has given its green signal to a bio-mining project aimed at making space available for dumping of municipal waste at the Moshi garbage depot, residents of Punawale have revived their agitation against the setting up of a garbage depot in their locality.

On Wednesday, the civic standing committee meeting approved a Rs 42 crore project for bio-mining of waste at the site. “Bio-mining involves segregating the waste in three parts and disposing it of. We have appointed a private company for the project,” PCMC environment department chief Sanjay Kulkarni told The Indian Express on Friday. The project has been handed over to Hind Agro and Chemicals Ltd.

Kulkarni said the Moshi garbage depot is located on 81 acres of land. “In the next two years, the depot will be filled to its capacity. That is why we have launched the bio-mining project so that old garbage can be removed from the depot,” he said. The project will help dispose of 30-year-old garbage deposited at the depot.

The project is expected to be completed in a year and a half. By that time, PCMC expects it will get 25 acres of vacant land at the garbage depot to dump waste.

Officials said the need for bio-mining project was felt as the Moshi garbage depot was running out of space and residents were opposing setting up of new garbage depot at Punawale. Besides, residents in and around the garbage depot have been complaining of foul smell emanating from the old waste dumped at the depot.

Meanwhile, the residents of Punawale once again stalled a survey being undertaken by PCMC and state government officials at the proposed garbage depot site.

Shiv Sena corporator Rahul Kalate said, “PCMC development plan has reserved 52 acre land for garbage depot at Punawale. Actually, this land belongs to the state government. PCMC has planned to purchase a piece of land at Pimpri Sandas and hand it over to the government in lieu of the Punawale land.”

Kalate said surveyors who had come to measure the quarry inside the 52-acre land Wednesday were not allowed to carry out their task by local residents protesting at the location. “Local residents have been opposing the setting up of the garbage depot in Punawale. Instead, they have been demanding a water filtration plant at the spot which will solve the water problem of the area.”

Kalate said the PCMC lifts water from Ravet bund. “The water then goes to Nigdi filtration plant and then it comes to Punawale, Pimple Saudagar, Wakad and other areas. It comes to us from a distance of 30 km. Therefore, if a water filtration plant is set up at Punawale, our water problems will ease to a considerable extent.

Pimpri-Chinchwad generates around 1000 tonnes of municipal waste daily which is deposited at the Moshi garbage depot where the PCMC has launched a waste to energy project.