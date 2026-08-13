Wife dies by suicide a month after husband’s death in Moshi garbage depot mishap

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The wife of a worker who died in the Moshi garbage depot mishap last month died by suicide at her residence in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Sonali Gaikwad, 23, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in Moshi. Her husband, Nagesh Gaikwad, 26, was among the nine who died in the collapse of the waste-to-energy plant at the Moshi garbage depot on July 8.
Sonali is suspected to have died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday evening. After receiving information around 7 pm, a police team rushed to the spot. Her body was taken to YCM Hospital for postmortem.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Yadav said no suicide note was recovered. As per procedure, an accidental death report was registered at the Bhosari MIDC police station, and an investigation was initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.
Sonali had been under shock following her husband’s sudden death in the Moshi tragedy. Asked whether her death could be linked to her grief over losing her husband, a police officer said, “The cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained. There is no suicide note. Investigation is on.”
Nagesh, who hailed from Georai taluka in Beed district, had shifted with his family to Pimpri-Chinchwad and had been working at the Moshi garbage depot for three years.
The couple have two daughters, Shreya, 4, and Priya, 2. A preliminary probe found that the girls were in another room when Sonali died by suicide. Her in-laws were also away at the time, police said.
Sonali’s brother and other relatives have alleged that her in-laws harassed her following Nagesh’s death. Police said they were verifying the allegations and would record statements of Sonali’s relatives while probing various angles to ascertain the circumstances behind her death.