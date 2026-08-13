Wife dies by suicide a month after husband’s death in Moshi garbage depot mishap

As per procedure, an accidental death report was registered at the Bhosari MIDC police station, and an investigation was initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death (File)

The wife of a worker who died in the Moshi garbage depot mishap last month died by suicide at her residence in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sonali Gaikwad, 23, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in Moshi. Her husband, Nagesh Gaikwad, 26, was among the nine who died in the collapse of the waste-to-energy plant at the Moshi garbage depot on July 8.

Sonali is suspected to have died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday evening. After receiving information around 7 pm, a police team rushed to the spot. Her body was taken to YCM Hospital for postmortem.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Yadav said no suicide note was recovered. As per procedure, an accidental death report was registered at the Bhosari MIDC police station, and an investigation was initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.