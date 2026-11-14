Moshi garbage depot tragedy: PCMC to give flats to families of victims

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) authorities have taken a significant decision to provide relief to the families of the workers who died in the accident at the Moshi garbage depot on July 8 this year.

Under the decision, flats available with the municipal corporation in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project at Yashwantnagar, Pimpri, will be allotted to the legal heirs of the deceased workers. An order, signed by Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, was issued on Friday.

“The municipal administration is fully aware of the grief of the families of the workers who lost their lives in the Moshi garbage depot tragedy. In this difficult time, the administration stands firmly with them and is extending all necessary support to their legal heirs. Along with financial aid, the corporation is sensitive toward providing them with rightful shelter, and the administration is committed to their rehabilitation,” the PCMC chief said.