Moshi garbage depot tragedy: PCMC to give flats to families of victims

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) authorities have taken a significant decision to provide relief to the families of the workers who died in the accident at the Moshi garbage depot on July 8 this year.
Under the decision, flats available with the municipal corporation in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project at Yashwantnagar, Pimpri, will be allotted to the legal heirs of the deceased workers. An order, signed by Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, was issued on Friday.
“The municipal administration is fully aware of the grief of the families of the workers who lost their lives in the Moshi garbage depot tragedy. In this difficult time, the administration stands firmly with them and is extending all necessary support to their legal heirs. Along with financial aid, the corporation is sensitive toward providing them with rightful shelter, and the administration is committed to their rehabilitation,” the PCMC chief said.
The order states that, as per the proposal approved on November 5, 2026, free flats will be allotted to the legal heirs of eight out of the nine deceased workers.
As the documentation process for the legal heirs of Nagesh Gaikwad is not yet complete, a decision on allotment of flat to his family will be taken once the documents are submitted.
The civic general body meeting had recently approved the decision to provide free flats to the heirs of the deceased workers.
Financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh
The PCMC general body also passed a resolution to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the workers who died in the tragedy.
Families of deceased workers who will be allotted free flats
* Ashwini Rahul Gaikwad (wife of Rahul Dhondiba Gaikwad)
* Shivubai Mahesh Kumbhar (wife Mahesh Suresh Kumbhar)
* Harshada Suresh Bane (wife Akshay Raju Sawant)
* Sunita Waman Kasabe (wife of Waman Dagadu Kasabe)
* Kanchan Sunny Mane (wife of Sunny Ashok Mane)
* Pallavi Sunil Korke (wife of Sunil Bharat Korke)
* Mohini Bhavesh Wani (wife of Bhavesh Mohan Wani)
* Chhaya Jaywant Patil (mother of Ranjit Jaywant Patil)