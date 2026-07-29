Moshi tragedy: PCMC suspends fire officer for misuse of authority

Nine contractual employees were killed earlier this month after a pile of garbage fell on them. (Express file photo)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi suspended fire officer Rushikant Chipade in connection with the Moshi garbage depot incident in which nine contractual employees were killed earlier this month.

The order for suspending and initiating a departmental inquiry against Chipade was issued by the civic chief Tuesday. The action was taken against Chipade for negligence and misuse of authority for issuing a no-objection certificate for the collapsed building without conducting a physical inspection of the site, thereby providing protection to illegal construction.

Earlier, the PCMC chief had suspended Sanjay Kulkarni, Chief Engineer of the Environment Engineering Department, and Yogesh Alhat, Executive Engineer.