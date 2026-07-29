Moshi tragedy: PCMC suspends fire officer for misuse of authority

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi suspended fire officer Rushikant Chipade in connection with the Moshi garbage depot incident in which nine contractual employees were killed earlier this month.
The order for suspending and initiating a departmental inquiry against Chipade was issued by the civic chief Tuesday. The action was taken against Chipade for negligence and misuse of authority for issuing a no-objection certificate for the collapsed building without conducting a physical inspection of the site, thereby providing protection to illegal construction.
Earlier, the PCMC chief had suspended Sanjay Kulkarni, Chief Engineer of the Environment Engineering Department, and Yogesh Alhat, Executive Engineer.
The collapsed three-storey building had permission for only the ground floor construction. However, a final no-objection certificate for a three-storey building was issued by the fire department. Despite a major discrepancy in the actually erected building, it was not brought to the notice of superiors. Consequently, the first and second floors were constructed illegally, officials said.