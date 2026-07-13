After Moshi tragedy, PCMC moves to issue notices to civic officials, waste-to-energy firm

Notices to seek explanation on safety responsibilities; company says it has not received any communication.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 10:23 AM IST
The waste to energy plant building as it stood before the mound of garbage fell on it on July 8.The waste to energy plant building as it stood before the mound of garbage fell on it on July 8.
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Amid mounting pressure from political parties and activists, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi on Sunday directed senior officials to issue notices to the civic environment department and Anthony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd in connection with the partial collapse of the company’s office building at the Moshi garbage depot, which left nine people dead.

“The civic chief today directed senior officials to issue notices to the environment department head as well as the private company that had set up the waste-to-energy plant at the Moshi garbage depot. The notices seek an explanation regarding their responsibility for ensuring the safety of employees working in the building and the precautions taken while operating in the area,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade told The Indian Express.

“If the replies are not satisfactory, the civic administration will then file an FIR against the concerned officials and the private firm,” he added.

However, when contacted, The private company concerned said they had not received any notice.

Nilesh Pawar, manager of Anthony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, said, “I am not aware of any notice issued to the company. If any such notice is issued, our firm will reply to it.”

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) City Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, who heads the civic environment department, also said he had not received any notice. “No, the administration has not informed me about the issuance of any notice to me,” he said.

The PCMC administration has come under fire from citizens, activists and political parties, who have alleged negligence led to the deaths of the nine employees in the building collapse. Family members of the deceased have also levelled serious allegations of negligence against both the civic administration and the private firm.

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The Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, the Congress, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Aam Aadmi Party have all demanded that culpable homicide cases be registered against the civic officials.

The parties have alleged that “legacy waste” was allowed to accumulate inside the Moshi garbage depot, resulting in the formation of a massive garbage mound. They argued that had the PCMC expedited the clearing of the sanitary landfill site, the incident could have been avoided.

Also Read | Pune Moshi collapse: Probe begins into deaths of 9 workers

Activists Manav Kamble and Maruti Bhapkar, who camped at the mishap site for two days, alleged gross negligence by both the PCMC and the private contractor.

“How can they construct a building in such close proximity to a mound of garbage? No sensible person would do this. Only a careless civic body like the PCMC would resort to such steps,” Kamble said, demanding that an FIR be filed against the concerned civic officials and the private company.

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On the government’s part, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who visited the mishap site on Saturday, assured that those responsible would face action.

“The government will investigate the matter and will take action against those responsible,” she said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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