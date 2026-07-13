After Moshi tragedy, PCMC moves to issue notices to civic officials, waste-to-energy firm

Amid mounting pressure from political parties and activists, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi on Sunday directed senior officials to issue notices to the civic environment department and Anthony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd in connection with the partial collapse of the company’s office building at the Moshi garbage depot, which left nine people dead.

“The civic chief today directed senior officials to issue notices to the environment department head as well as the private company that had set up the waste-to-energy plant at the Moshi garbage depot. The notices seek an explanation regarding their responsibility for ensuring the safety of employees working in the building and the precautions taken while operating in the area,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade told The Indian Express.

“If the replies are not satisfactory, the civic administration will then file an FIR against the concerned officials and the private firm,” he added.

However, when contacted, The private company concerned said they had not received any notice.

Nilesh Pawar, manager of Anthony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, said, “I am not aware of any notice issued to the company. If any such notice is issued, our firm will reply to it.”

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) City Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, who heads the civic environment department, also said he had not received any notice. “No, the administration has not informed me about the issuance of any notice to me,” he said.

The PCMC administration has come under fire from citizens, activists and political parties, who have alleged negligence led to the deaths of the nine employees in the building collapse. Family members of the deceased have also levelled serious allegations of negligence against both the civic administration and the private firm.

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The Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, the Congress, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Aam Aadmi Party have all demanded that culpable homicide cases be registered against the civic officials.

The parties have alleged that “legacy waste” was allowed to accumulate inside the Moshi garbage depot, resulting in the formation of a massive garbage mound. They argued that had the PCMC expedited the clearing of the sanitary landfill site, the incident could have been avoided.

Also Read | Pune Moshi collapse: Probe begins into deaths of 9 workers

Activists Manav Kamble and Maruti Bhapkar, who camped at the mishap site for two days, alleged gross negligence by both the PCMC and the private contractor.

“How can they construct a building in such close proximity to a mound of garbage? No sensible person would do this. Only a careless civic body like the PCMC would resort to such steps,” Kamble said, demanding that an FIR be filed against the concerned civic officials and the private company.

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On the government’s part, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who visited the mishap site on Saturday, assured that those responsible would face action.

“The government will investigate the matter and will take action against those responsible,” she said.