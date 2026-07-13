Moshi collapse: Antony Waste Group announces Rs 25 lakh aid for each victim’s family

The Antony Waste Group, while expressing its “deep sorrow” over the building collapse in Moshi, on Monday said it will provide financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to each bereaved family besides offering employment to the affected families.

“It is with deep sorrow that Antony Waste confirms that nine of its people have lost their lives following a natural calamity at the landfill adjacent to the company’s Waste-to-Energy plant. The incident caused severe damage to the administrative building at the site, where 23 employees were present at the time. Each of them is a member of the Antony Lara family, and this loss is felt across the organisation,” the company said in a press statement.

The company said it is deeply grateful to the emergency response teams — the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, the Fire Brigade, PCMC and the local administration — and to every volunteer who joined the rescue and relief operations. “Their immediate, swift and selfless efforts brought fourteen of our colleagues to safety. They are receiving medical treatment and counselling, and the company will remain thankful to each of those who stood with us,” the release said.

The company said its immediate priority is the people affected — the injured under medical care and the families of those who have lost their lives. “Every action the company takes in the days ahead flows from that priority, beginning with reaching each family directly.

The affected employees and their families are part of the Antony Lara Group. The company’s senior management is in the process of personally meeting each of the families — at hospitals and in their homes — to listen, understand their immediate and longer-term needs, and ensure that the support measures announced reach them without delay,” it said.

The company said all hospital, medical and counselling expenses of the injured employees will be borne by it.

“Financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh will be provided to each bereaved family, comprising ex gratia support from the company and benefits payable under applicable statutory welfare and insurance schemes and the company’s Group Insurance Policy. Employment will be offered to an immediate family member of each deceased employee, wherever suitable. Further, the company is committed to supporting the education of the minor children of each deceased employee and will meet their educational expenses,” said Jose Jacob, Managing Director, and Mahendra Ananthula, Group President, Antony Waste Group.

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A dedicated representative of the company has been assigned as a single point of contact for each affected family, assisting with medical care, documentation, insurance claims, statutory benefits and other formalities, under the direct oversight of senior management, the company said.

Operations at the Waste-to-Energy plant have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure while a structural and safety assessment of the site is carried out.