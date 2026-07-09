Pune building collapse: Why it gets more challenging to rescue the last 8 people

The partial collapse of the office building of the Antony Lara Renewable Energy Private Limited, the company that built and runs the Moshi Waste-to-Energy plant, is proving to be a difficult rescue operation for the various agencies involved—National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, PCMC Fire Department, PMRDA Fire Brigade, and police. After over 30 hours of rescue operations, eight people remain missing on July 9 below the rubble.

Officials said the building suffered a ‘cantilever collapse’ as garbage waste from the landfill collapsed on the side of the building after heavy rainfall on June 8.

Unlike a pancake collapse, in which the slab of a floor completely falls on the slab below it, a cantilever collapse means that one end of the floor slab has fallen while the other end remains intact.