Morshi MLA sentenced to 3 months’ jail for hurling abuse, throwing mic at public servant

DEVENDRA Bhuyar, MLA from Morshi constituency in Amravati district, was on Monday sentenced to three months’ rigorous imprisonment for hurling abuses on the then tahsildar of Varud, Ram Lanke, and of also throwing microphone at him in 2013.

A district court in Amravati also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 or two more months of imprisonment in lieu thereof.

“Bhuyar, who was only a political activist in 2013, had barged into the chamber of Lanke and had allegedly shouted at him, asking why the jowar purchase centre in the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee yard was closed. He had also allegedly asked Lanke as to why he wasn’t taking his calls…Bhuyar also allegedly used unparliamentary language directed at Lanke,” according to a press note issued by Additional Government Pleader, Amravati, Sunil Ghodeswar.

Lanke had then moved the police with a complaint against Bhuyar. The police had registered offences against Bhuyar under sections 353, 186, 294 and 506 of Indian Penal Code. A special court had then started hearing the case and examined a total of five witnesses.

Judge S S Adkar Monday sentenced Bhuyar to three months of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Bhuyar was elected MLA as the Shetkari Swabhimani Paksha candidate in 2019.