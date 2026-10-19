Morning temperatures rise in Pune after monsoon withdrawal

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

Pune’s minimum temperatures have risen over the past three days, even as the city enters the post-monsoon period following the official withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from India on October 15.

The Shivajinagar weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 18.9°C on October 16, which rose to 19.5°C on October 17 and reached 21.2°C on October 18.

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Similar increases were recorded at the NDA and Pashan weather stations. At NDA, the minimum temperature rose from 17.3°C on October 16 to 17.5°C the following day, before reaching 20.8°C on October 18. Pashan recorded 19°C on October 16, followed by 21.1°C on October 17 and 22.9°C on October 18.