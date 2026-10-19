Morning temperatures rise in Pune after monsoon withdrawal

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Written by Sameer Anasingaraju
Pune’s minimum temperatures have risen over the past three days, even as the city enters the post-monsoon period following the official withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from India on October 15.
The Shivajinagar weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 18.9°C on October 16, which rose to 19.5°C on October 17 and reached 21.2°C on October 18.
Similar increases were recorded at the NDA and Pashan weather stations. At NDA, the minimum temperature rose from 17.3°C on October 16 to 17.5°C the following day, before reaching 20.8°C on October 18. Pashan recorded 19°C on October 16, followed by 21.1°C on October 17 and 22.9°C on October 18.
The readings over the past three days indicate a rise in minimum temperatures across these locations after the monsoon’s withdrawal, instead of the expected cooling.
Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of Weather said temperatures would usually begin to fall after the monsoon withdraws, but the decline had been delayed this year.
“18.5 is normal for this time in Pune. Temperature usually drops after monsoon leaves, but it has not dropped that much this year,” he said.
Kapadia attributed the relatively warm conditions to cloud movement from the south. He expects unseasonal rain to continue until October 21, adding that temperatures are unlikely to change significantly until the clouds clear. Minimum temperatures could drop sharply to around 16°C-17°C after October 24, he said.
The India Meteorological Department’s local forecast, issued on October 17, predicts maximum temperatures of 36°C from October 19 to 21, before easing to 35°C on October 22 and 23. Conditions are expected to remain mainly clear, turning partly cloudy towards the afternoon and evening.
The coming days will indicate whether the expected change in cloud cover brings a fall in morning temperatures.