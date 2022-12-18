More than 50,000 take part in run organised by Army’s Southern Command across 18 locations

To mark 51 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war and in the run-up to the scheduled Army Day celebrations in Bangalore on January 15, ‘Southern Star Vijay Run’ was organised Saturday in 18 prominent locations across Indian Army’s Pune-headquartered Southern Command area spread over seven states. The event witnessed the participation of over 50,000 people. Its theme was ‘run for soldiers, run with soldiers’.

In Pune, the run was flagged off by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh from the Pune Race Course with over 4,000 participants turning up. The run was held in three categories 12.5, 5 and 4 km categories. The event was simultaneously held at Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Ahmedabad, Bhuj, Alwar, Bhopal, Secunderabad, Jhansi, Gwalior, Chennai, Bangalore, Belgaum, Wellington, Pune, Nasik, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Mumbai as well.

Addressing the gathering at 18 locations, the Army Commander recounted the victory of India over Pakistan in the 1971 war, as also the other famous operations carried out by Southern Command, in the annexation of Junagarh, Goa and Hyderabad to the Indian Union.

Bangalore will host the upcoming Army Day parade on January 15, 2023, keeping in line with the decision of holding such events of national importance outside the national capital to give wider visibility and participation to citizens. The Army Day parade, signifies the formal taking over of the Indian Army by its first Indian Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal KM Cariappa on this day in 1949 replacing his British predecessor. “While the conduct of this event at Bengaluru is in recognition of the valour, sacrifices and services of the people of Southern India for the Nation, it is also an apt tribute to Field Marshal KM Cariappa who hails from Karnataka.” a press statement from the Southern Command said.

The release said that over the next one month, the Indian Army has planned an extensive outreach campaign to strengthen the bond with the citizens by organising events with school and college students, remote villages and people from all walks of society. As a prelude to the Army Day 2023, the Southern Command Investiture Ceremony is also being held in Bengaluru on January 13, 2023, wherein Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh will present distinguished service awards to Army personnel.

General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, will lay a wreath at Bangalore to honour the martyrs and review the Army Day Parade on January 15. “The parade, while highlighting the military prowess of the Indian Army, will also showcase Indian Army’s efforts to transform into a future ready, technology driven, lethal and agile force. Along with the marching contingents and military bands, adventure activities like motorcycle display, para motors and combat free fall will be organised to inspire the younger generations. A number of gallantry awards and unit citations will also be awarded by the Army chief in recognition of the valour and meritorious service of Army personnel and units.” said an Army press statement.