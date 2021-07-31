More than 400 students ‘unreachable’, Maharashtra board finds it difficult to tabulate final results

Since the board exams were cancelled and marks are being calculated based on a 30:30:40 formula —best of three subject marks of Class X, final examination marks of Class XI and remaining based on college-level assessment in Class XII — schools are finding it difficult to tabulate results for students who have been missing throughout the school year. (Representational)

Despite repeated efforts by junior colleges and high schools, more than 400 students have remained “unreachable”, making it impossible to prepare their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results.

Although the Supreme Court had asked all state boards to declare the Class XII internal assessment results by July 31, Maharashtra state board missed the deadline, a major reason for which is the sudden floods which impaired work of several divisional boards.

While officials of the Maharashtra State Board Higher and Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) are unwilling to reveal details, Mahendra Ganphule, spokesperson, Maharashtra Headmasters Association, claimed junior colleges have “not started” data entry for 414 students who are currently unreachable.

“These 414 students have not been in touch with their schools or junior colleges throughout the year and haven’t taken a single test or assignment in Class XII so they cannot be marked. There could be several reasons like students moving to other areas, registered cell phone numbers getting changed and schools not having their new numbers and worse, any untoward incident has happened. It is likely that their results will be reserved when the final results are declared,” said Ganphule.

According to the data shared by him, the highest number is from Mumbai division (256) followed by Pune (99) and Konkan where 41 students are not reachable.