More than 30 million lives saved thanks to affordable vaccines: Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla, the chairman of the Serum Institute of India (SII), said that affordable vaccines like those produced by the SII have saved more than 30 million lives across the world.

“Our vaccines are low cost and high value – this is the secret of our success,” he said, while speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) in Pune on Monday.

Serum Institute’s vaccines had been used to save the lives of children in more than 170 countries, he said. “I can say that those lives were saved because of our vaccines,” he added.

Talking about the beginning of the Serum Institute, he said the company was set up at a corner in Pune and thanks to the scientists they have managed to carve out a name for themselves in the world.

Vaccines developed by the company are aimed mostly at developing countries. He said people often wondered how the SII could manufacture Covishield, the Covid-19 vaccine, at such a low cost.