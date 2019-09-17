More Than 120 NGOs Will Take Part: 12th Yellow Ribbon NGO Fair to be held from Sept 20 to 23

Written by Sadaf Inamdar

The Yellow Ribbon NGO Fair, one of Pune’s biggest shopping festivals, will be held from September 20 to September 23 at Creaticity in Yerwada.

The fair provides a platform to more than 120 NGOs, where farmers, artisans and SHGs can exhibit and sell products made as part of income generation activities. It also provides an avenue for entrepreneurs from rural regions to network and gain exposure to marketing trends in the urban market and among customers.

With the theme of ‘2 HELP 4 HAPPINESS’, the four day fair will showcase environment-friendly products and organic produce made by small scale farmers and tribal farming communities that are otherwise not readily available in the market.

Supported by NABARD for the past 11 years, it also includes 10 stalls from rural Maharashtra that will display their products.

“Conceptualised with the intention to support causes like livelihood, women empowerment, health, education for children and environment, the fair aims to assist in the livelihood generation for underprivileged people. The foundation believes in encouraging disadvantaged individuals to become self-sufficient and in imparting vocational know-how so they can establish their own enterprise. This year, due to farmers being in distress, we decided to support them by giving an additional source of income through the sales of a unique portfolio of products,” said Parul Mehta, trustee of the Ishanya Foundation, which is involved with the fair.

Capturing the authentic flavours of India, the exhibition will have an extensive line-up of handmade products such as diyas, terracotta artifacts, traditional Paithani and Tussar silk sarees, cane products and jewellery, among others.

“Instead of buying Chinese manufactured items, it is always preferable to contribute to the upliftment of our community and through this initiative, we hope everyone can extend their support to local entrepreneurs,” added Mehta.

Shaila Limaye, founder of Majhi Maitrin Charitable Trust, said the event helped needy women by giving them a taste of professionalism.

“Due to lack of funding, market linkages and unorganised production, women are unaware of the current market scenario. Through this event, women can kickstart different ventures affordably while also earning fair compensation for their work,” said Limaye.

The twelfth edition of the Yellow Ribbon NGO Fair will be inaugurated by Kalyani Chawla and actor Sharmila Tagore will present the awards to the best stalls on the fair’s last day.