More tests, better medical facilities needed to handle spike in cases: Central team to Pune admin

The central team reviewing Pune administration’s response to Covid-19 has urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to conduct more tests and upgrade medical facilities to handle the expected spike in cases after relaxation of lockdown norms.

“It is expected that the number of patients in the city will increase as the lockdown norms have been relaxed. The only way to handle the situation is to identify the patients at an early stage by increasing testing capacity and ensuring that there is no shortage of life support system in the hospitals,” said members of the central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kunal Kumar, and two doctors from AIIMS.

The team observed that the PMC administration has been able to control the spread of the infection till now, but the situation will change as lockdown norms have been relaxed. The death rate in the city due to Covid-19 needs to be brought down and the health of comorbid patients across the city should be monitored on a regular basis, it said.

“More stress on health facilities is likely due to increasing number of patients. There has to be a strategy to reduce the number of deaths and the civic body should be well prepared to handle the situation…,” said the team.

The central team also flagged the issue of manpower shortage to treat patients and said this was going be a major concern in coming days.

“The civic body has to seek participation from the community to control the situation. It will be difficult to handle the situation with existing manpower and volunteers from the community will have to help the administration track co-morbid residents.”

With increasing number of cases, said the team, “proper strategy of more testing and more medical facilities will keep the loss at minimum. Rapid testing will help life get back to normal in phases, instead of making the public live in fear.”

