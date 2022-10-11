More roadblocks ahead for new Pune airport as villagers say won’t sell land

LAND OWNERS from seven villages in Purandar taluka – where land has been earmarked for a new greenfield airport – on Monday agreed to oppose land acquisition for the ambitious project. The meeting where the decision was taken was attended by Congress MLA Sanjay Jagtap who represents the constituency.

“Today’s meeting was attended by over 500 people, including elected representatives from all seven gram panchayats. Local MLA Sangram Jagtap also attended the meeting and offered his support to our fight. We are deciding on the future course of action which will include going to the court if the state government does not pay heed to our protests,” said Dipak Memane of Vimantal Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti.

As per the plan, 3,000 acres of land from seven villages – Pargaon, Khanwadi, Munjwadi, Ekhatpur, Kumbharvalan, Vanpuri, and Udachiwadi – is to be acquired for the project.

Memane cited the provisions of land acquisition act that the government required consent of 70 per cent land owners to acquire privately owned land for the project, and that the farmers in the affected villages have resolved not to accept money in lieu of land. “We don’t want to give up our land for a single cash payment. The money will disappear in a short while and we will be left with no source of income. We don’t have the financial understanding to use the money properly and once we lose our land, we and our future generations will have nothing to sustain on,” he said.

MLA Jagtap said recently he had taken a delegation to meet Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fandavis to request that the project be shifted out from Purandar, but their request was turned down. “As per experts in the field, the site is not feasible for an international airport. But only to satisfy the ego of a few people, the government is forcing its hand. But we, people of Purandar, have a close association with the brave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We will not back off,” he said.

The proposed greenfield airport for Pune is a long pending project. Despite assurances by governments, it has not taken off for one or the other reason. At present, a civil enclave at the Indian Air Force’s airport in Lohegaon serves the city.

Initially, the airport was to come up in the Chakan area of the district but later, owing to the opposition from the locals, it was shifted to Purandar during the BJP government. Later, after a shift of power in 2019 when the MVA assumed power, the site was shifted in the same taluka. In August 2022, after he took the reins of the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government will build the airport at the original Purandar site that was identified during the BJP government.