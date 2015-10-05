‘More rain likely in next two days’

Despite heavy rain lashing Katraj and Hadapsar and light showers witnessed in other parts of the city and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday, IMD predicted more rains in the next two days and said the withdrawal would not take place before October 7.

“We are seeing good rainfall in the central parts of the state and expect it to continue for a couple of days. Unless the rainfall activity ceases, we cannot declare monsoon withdrawal,” said a senior IMD official.

On Sunday, while the monsoon withdrawal line appeared in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the IMD predicted severe rainfall activity in the Konkan and Goa division.

While the average rainfall for Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa improved to 46 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively, there was a deficiency of 10 per cent for Marathwada. Vidarbha situation has turned out to be bad with 93 per cent rainfall deficiency. A cabinet note issued by the state government on September 30 highlighted that 13 districts – Dhule, Nandurbar, Pune, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Akola, Washim, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli – received between 76 and 100 per cent average rainfall while 17 districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Chandrapur received 51.75 per cent average rainfall. In four districts of Nashik, Solapur, Kolhapur and Parbhani rainfall has been less than 50 per cent. While the agriculture department statistics include Osmanabad in the less than 50 per cent rainfall bracket, its mention was missing from the note.

Meanwhile, the South Asia Networks of Dams, Rivers and People after assessing the reports on rainfall pointed out vast discrepancies between the actual rainfall and Met department’s statistics. While the IMD said the state received 73 per cent of average monsoon rainfall, the note mentioned that the state received below 60 per cent rainfall.

