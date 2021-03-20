Pune Covid: More members in a family getting infected than earlier

Pune has seen a rapid rise in coronavirus numbers in the last few weeks. On Friday, more than 5,000 positive cases were detected in the district. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

In the ongoing second wave of infections in Maharashtra, there have been far greater number of instances of entire families getting infected with coronavirus, doctors have said. This could indicate either that the virus in circulation has increased transmissibility or home isolation protocols are not been followed diligently, they said.

“Clinical analysis show that the viral behaviour of coronavirus is changing. Last year, even if an infected person stayed in home isolation, not more than one or two from the family would get infected. Now, we are seeing more members of the same family getting infected,” said Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director of Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, which currently has about 150 Covid19 patients admitted in its wards.

An official at Jehangir Hospital said a similar trend could be noticed there as well.

“We don’t know how contagious this virus is, compared to what was circulating the last time, but it is true that if one person in the family gets infected, then two or three more are also reporting positive. The good thing is that in most cases symptoms are mild,” the official said.

Pune has seen a rapid rise in coronavirus numbers in the last few weeks. On Friday, more than 5,000 positive cases were detected in the district.

Dr Madhur Rao, senior deputy medical administrator at KEM Hospital said there were several cases where entire families – husband, wife, children, parents – were admitted in the hospital at the same time. “For those who have mild symptoms, home isolation has been recommended. But there are those who have moderate symptoms and require drugs like Remdesivir, which can be provided in a hospital setting. We have seen several families getting hospitalised. However, very few people are needing ventilator support compared to last year,” Rao said. KEM hospital currently has about 130 Covid19 patients.

Doctors have been calling for more and more genome sequencing from samples in Maharashtra. “Sequencing of at least 50 to 100 patients currently infected need to be studied, as there are also cases in which patients have already received either one or both doses of the vaccine,” one of them said.

Dr Shashank Joshi, state Covid 19 task force member, the biggest priority was to increase the capacity of the state to test, track, and isolate infected people. He said micro-containment measures could bend the curve in about two weeks’ time.

“The cases are spreading very fast, and while increasing vaccination is important, it impact can be felt only about two months later. Right now it is crucial to do more testing, better tracking and ensuring effective isolation of infected individuals,” Dr Joshi said.