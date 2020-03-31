More frequent heatwaves and warmer summer season ahead : IMD

The regions set to experience warmer than usual summers include Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Maratahwada, South interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Kerala. (Representational Image) The regions set to experience warmer than usual summers include Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Maratahwada, South interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Kerala. (Representational Image)

The upcoming summer season for India will see more heatwave events, making it hotter than usual over most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The maximum temperatures recorded from April to June will remain 0.5 degrees to 1 degree Celsius above normal, stated IMD’s report on Seasonal Outlook for Temperatures, released on Monday.

The regions set to experience warmer than usual summers include Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Maratahwada, South interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Kerala.

“The temperatures over the rest of the country will remain within normal range, that is with a variation of 0.5 degrees,” the report suggested.

The IMD has forecast more frequent events of heatwaves to be experienced over the Core Heatwave Zone (CHZ) than what is normally reported. The CHZ spans over Punjab, Himachal Pradeh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajastham Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and meteorological sub-divisions of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

During this year’s summer season, the average minimum temperatures would be over 1 degree Celsius from normal. Warmer nights have been forecast over Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Odhisha, Jharkhand and some parts of central India during the next three months.

According to the latest weather model inputs, the El Nino Southern Oscillation condition continues to remain in neutral phase and it shall continue to remain so,till the end of June, stated the seasonal forecast.

Whenever there is El Nino condition — that is abnormal warming observed along the equatorial Pacific Ocean — the global temperatures are high. This warming also interferes with rainfall during the Indian southwest monsoon.

