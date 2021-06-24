More complaints filed against Pune realtor, police suspect his involvement in Rs 50 crore scam

While Pune police had sought his custody for further investigation, court remanded Lunkad to judicial custody and he is currently lodged in Yerwada Central Prison.

Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has received nearly 20 complaints against Amit Lunkad of Lunkad Realty Firm, who is currently in jail in connection with a case of cheating. A senior police officer said that with more complaints being filed, the amount involved in the cheating case has reached Rs 50 crore.

Police had arrested Lunkad on June 21 on the basis of a first information report lodged by one Sanjay Honrao (48) at the Yerwada police station, under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code.

Lunkad allegedly lured the complainant to invest money, assuring monthly 15 per cent returns on it. Honrao had invested a total of Rs 21.36 lakh in Lunkad Realty Building Construction Firm since 2019, but did not get the assured returns. In the FIR, the complainant said he didn’t even get back the money he invested.

After police arrested Lunkad, they received more complaints against him, based on which sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, were invoked.

While Pune police had sought his custody for further investigation, court remanded Lunkad to judicial custody and he is currently lodged in Yerwada Central Prison.