Moods of the extended lockdown, from loneliness to resilience, are reflected in many cultural activities

The lockdown has been illuminating, irritating, igniting, isolating — different things to different people. The only common factor is that nobody is coming out of this the same. One On One Unlocked, a performance directed by some of the finest names in India, Akarsh Khurana, Anand Tiwari, Gurleen Judge, Nadir Khan, Rajit Kapur, Shikha Talsania, Sukant Goel, Quasar Thakore Padamsee, will bring alive the experiences of nine playwrights, highlighting their perspectives of the countless days of solitude, if not physically, certainly in the mind. The ten monologues in Hindi and English vary from the hilarious to the heart warming, from eureka moments to experiential thoughts. From conversations to unseen companions to stream of consciousness bursts of solo thought. All proceeds of the show will go to TheatreDost, an initiative by members of Mumbai’s theatre fraternity. Video on Demand till May 30 on Insider. Charges: Rs 299 onward.

In 1896 Bombay was struck by bubonic plague that rapidly claimed many lives and shut down the city. As Maximum City confronts another pandemic 124 years later, Sunil Shanbag and Sharmistha Saha map Mumbai’s early theatre history from the first Bombay Theatre in 1776 to the flourishing Grant Road theatre district. Listen to Vishnudas Bhave talk about his first impressions of the European Grant Road Theatre in Bombay in 1853, and learn how he went on to lay the foundations for modern Marathi theatre.

Watch a black-face minstrel act by the famous American performer Dave Carson. All proceeds of the show will go to TheatreDost, an initiative by members of Mumbai’s theatre fraternity. Video on Demand on Insider. Charges: Rs 299

An online concert, titled Dance for Relief, has been organised by Artsphere in Pune and St. Mira’s College Alumni Association to raise funds for students of St. Mira’s College, who have been impacted by Covid. Many have lost their parents to the disease and find themselves unable to support their education. Among the performers will be Akshata Parekh, Mugdha Shivapurkar and Karishma Harlalka — classical dancers who have been exploring and training in many other dance forms as well. On May 30, 6 pm. Contact: 9561720001

The Three Worlds: Story, Storytelling, Storyteller is an online workshop, by Akhshay Gandhi, Founder and Artistic Director of Still Space Theatre, which aims to enable individual participants to explore the storyteller within themselves. Storytellers will learn to shape stories in a way that carries their distinctive signature. On Zoom, from May 29-June 27. Contact: 8971492903/ 7829765688

You can uncover the mysteries of the pyramids and the Sphinx on a guided tour of Giza, Saqqara and Cairo Museum. This is a live event from Egypt during which a local Egyptologist and licensed tour guide uses 360 reconstructions, photos and other media to talk about the history and significance of the locations involved. Pyramids and Egyptian Museum: Ancient Egypt Virtual Tour is on Zoom on May 28. Tickets on Eventbrite

