scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

18 months after Pune resident’s cyber fraud complaint, Congolese woman detained at Delhi airport; arrested

In January 2021, a 40-year-old woman had registered an FIR saying she had been cheated of Rs 12.3 lakh through on an online dating and matchmaking portal, using a fake profile of a US-based cosmetic surgeon

After her detention at the airport, Octavie was placed under arrest by officials from Pimpri Chinchwad police and her three-day transit remand was secured from the Patiala House court. (Representational)

A 28-year-old Congolese woman, wanted by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in a case of cyber fraud through a dating website, was arrested after she was detained upon landing at Delhi airport in response to a Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her.

Identified as Biyu Nyamaembelo Octavie (28), the accused woman who had come to India on a student visa and was living in Bengaluru when she was involved in the crime, was detained by the authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on August 19 in response to an LOC issued after the requisition from Pimpri Chinchwad police.

After her detention at the airport, Octavie was placed under arrest by officials from Pimpri Chinchwad police and her three-day transit remand was secured from the Patiala House court. Details of her arrest were shared with the media following her production before a court in Pune where she was remanded to police custody.

Also Read |Must look at outsourcing cyber crime investigation: Fadnavis

In January 2021, a 40-year-old woman had registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Wakad police station after she had been cheated to the tune of Rs 12.3 lakh by cyber fraudsters using a fake profile of a US-based, divorced cosmetic surgeon on an online dating and matchmaking portal. The complainant’s trust was gained through video calls and even by showing some purported videos of the US-based hospital, officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

According to her complaint, the ‘cosmetic surgeon’ promised to get married to her and subsequently settle down in India. Few weeks into the communication, the complainant was asked to make fund transfers, initially on the pretext of treating the ‘surgeon’s’ mother’s head injury and for procurement of some medicinal seeds from a Bengaluru-based entity for her treatment. Later, she was cheated as she was told that the seeds had worked and funds were sought on the pretext of starting a business of those seeds. More funds were sought saying that while coming back to India the ‘surgeon’ had been detained at the airport by Customs officials.

Also Read |Navi Mumbai man loses over Rs 7 lakh in fake electricity bill fraud

By the time the complainant and her family realised that she had been cheated, she had lost Rs 12.3 lakh to cyber fraudsters. A team led by Inspector Santosh Patil and Assistant Inspector A M Patil launched a probe in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Bhoite said that following the probe into various leads, the suspects in the case were identified and it came to light that they were operating from Bengaluru. When a probe team went to Bengaluru in January this year, they got to know that Octavie, a Congolese national, had already left the country but her male accomplice was still there. He, however, managed to give police the slip. After a search of his house in Bengaluru, the police recovered a laptop, pen drives and cell phones. The probe into these devices gave police leads on the online fraud. The two had been living in Bengaluru under false identities after coming to India on student visas, the probe revealed.

Advertisement
Also Read |Cyber-fraudsters offer Mumbai woman online sales job, dupe her of Rs 3.54 lakh

As the probe progressed, an LOC was issued against Octavie and she was detained by immigration authorities on August 19 when she arrived in India again. She is now in police custody and the police continue to look for her male accomplice.

More from Pune

“We are now probing whether the arrested woman is involved in similar cases of cyber frauds. Further investigation is on,” Inspector Patil said.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:45:01 pm
Next Story

BWF Worlds: Saina Nehwal advances in to pre-quarters

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU VC, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU VC, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement