Months after two dead at Pune MIDC plant, CEO held

Kadam (60) is the eighth person to be arrested in the case, police said. Senior Inspector Vijayanand Patil of Talegaon MIDC police station confirmed Kadam was arrested on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service
1 min readPuneOct 22, 2026 05:17 AM IST
two dead at Pune MIDC plant, Pune MIDC plant, Pune MIDC plant dead, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsAccording to officials the leak occurred at Schaeffler India Ltd’s premises on June 9, when staff from Usha Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd, Fernotech Engineers Pvt Ltd and company personnel, were carrying out maintenance work on fire safety cylinders
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Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested Harsha Kadam, CEO and managing director of engineering company Schaeffler India, months after two workers died of asphyxia and three others fell ill following a carbon dioxide leak at the company’s plant in the Talegaon MIDC industrial cluster in June.

Kadam (60) is the eighth person to be arrested in the case, police said. Senior Inspector Vijayanand Patil of Talegaon MIDC police station confirmed Kadam was arrested on Tuesday.

According to officials the leak occurred at Schaeffler India Ltd’s premises on June 9, when staff from Usha Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd, Fernotech Engineers Pvt Ltd and company personnel, were carrying out maintenance work on fire safety cylinders. ENS

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