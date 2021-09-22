Monsoon’s final rainy spell over Pune to last till Thursday

Pune city and ghats, among other areas in Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan, will receive moderate to heavy rain till Thursday. This could be among the last spells for the city during this season, which ends next week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that rainfall will be fairly widespread over these meteorological subdivisions whereas rainfall activity will continue over Vidarbha till Saturday.

At present, Pune city’s rainfall is 9 per cent short of normal and the city’s seasonal rainfall (till September 20) is 459.3 mm.

There is a cyclonic circulation present over east Rajasthan which, along with the western-end of the monsoon trough together, are influencing the weather over Maharashtra.

Under this influence, Gujarat, Goa and Rajasthan, too, will witness an increase in rainfall activity during this week.

Maharashtra has recorded 1059.9mm, which was about 12 per cent above normal, in this season. Except Nandurbar (-22 per cent), all districts in the state have recorded either normal or above rainfall till date.