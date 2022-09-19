scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Monsoon withdrawal to commence from northwest, Kutch regions in two days

This year, northwest India received 538.7 mm of rainfall till September 18, which was quantitatively 4 per cent below normal levels.

The Met department said that dry weather along with anti-cyclonic wind flow is likely to prevail over northwest India. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

After its four-month-long sojourn, Southwest monsoon will start withdrawing from northwest India and Kutch regions of Gujarat in the coming two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The Met department said that dry weather along with anti-cyclonic wind flow is likely to prevail over northwest India covering Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon from parts of Northwest India during the next two days,” the IMD officials said.

Barring Punjab, most states in this region including Rajasthan, Haryana, and Chandigarh, have received either normal or above rainfall.

Meanwhile, some parts of eastern central India are yet again bracing for a wet spell in view of the formation of a fresh low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal on Monday.

“The system will move northwestwards and move towards the Odisha coast and intensify during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin issued on Monday.

With the strengthening of the low-pressure system, Odisha will receive very heavy rain spells (115.5 to 204.4mm in 24 hours) till Wednesday.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, too, will experience enhanced rainfall during the next two days, the Met department said. These three regions will remain on ‘orange’ alert till September 21.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 07:32:50 pm
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum crawling with giant ants

